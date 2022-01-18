A new exhibit is dedicated to Tupac Shakur’s life and career.

﻿Tupac Shakur’s Life and Career are the Subjects of a New Exhibit

Tupac Shakur’s life has been studied in a variety of ways, including documentaries, books, and movies.

However, through a museum exhibit, his legacy will be explored in depth.

The exhibition will debut in California, a state Tupac adored until his death in 1996.

The exhibit is set to travel across the country.

Tupac Shakur’s estate has announced that a new exhibit, Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free, will open in Los Angeles in January.

The six-month show is described as an immersive museum that celebrates the rapper’s life and legacy.

The project is a collaboration between Tupac’s estate and Arron Saxe.

Saxe is the president of Kinfolk Management (plus) Media and has previously worked with the estates of Otis Redding and Donny Hathaway.

“There are thousands of pieces of paper, handwritten pieces of paper,” Saxe told the Miami Herald, “everything from his lyrics to all of the songs and poetry that you know down to a grocery list for a birthday party.”

“The goal of this exhibit was to demonstrate Tupac’s relatability as well as his kaleidoscopic nature.”

There are some stunning outfits available.

This exhibit combines contemporary art and technology.

“Many of the artifacts have never been seen before,” says the curator.

Tupac’s exhibit will include music, poetry, clothing, social activism, and more.

Tupac’s handwritten lyrics from classic hits like “California Love” and “Dear Mama” will be on display, as well as several galleries dedicated to his upbringing and late mother, which will be part of a massive touring museum exhibition.

A gallery dedicated to Tupac’s mother, Afeni, is also a big part of the show.

Tupac was influenced by Afeni’s work as a former Black Panther.

Afeni, according to Saxe, is the show’s “guiding light.”

Tupac’s song “Dear Mama” is dedicated to Afeni.

Jamal Joseph, Tupac’s godmother and a special advisor to the estate, is another supporter of the theory.

He said in a statement that Afeni was “the baddest Black woman on the planet.”

“Everywhere she went, she raised awareness and changed the atmosphere.”

Tupac’s radiance was as bright as the sun.

He shared his life and his movements with…

