Tupac Shakur’s sister is embroiled in a legal battle over her mother’s estate.

Tupac Shakur’s sister is embroiled in a legal battle over their mother’s estate.

Tupac Shakur was shot and killed nearly 22 years ago.

After his death, his mother Afeni took over his estate and turned it into one of the most valuable assets in hip hop history, with more music, film, and charitable endeavors.

Things with Tupac’s estate have stalled since Afeni’s death six years ago.

Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa has filed a lawsuit against the estate’s new executor, alleging that he is to blame.

A lawsuit has been filed against Tom Whalley by Tupac’s sister.

Following Afeni’s death in 2016, Whalley was named executor of her estate.

Tupac’s estate, which Whalley has been in charge of, was also managed by Afeni.

Whalley, on the other hand, is accused of stealing millions of dollars from the estate, according to Sekyiwa.

Whalley is accused of “blatant violations” in the lawsuit, including refusing to hand over Tupac’s personal valuables and sentimental belongings such as gold records, jewelry, artwork, and cars.

She also claims that Whalley has listed himself as the manager of Amaru Entertainment, which is responsible for some of Tupac’s albums.

‘I Adored Him,’ Janet Jackson says of working with Tupac Shakur.

According to Madame Noire, Sekyiwa wrote in the lawsuit, “He effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit.”

“Whalley has enriched himself unreasonably at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by accepting excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred due to the inherent conflict of interest.”

“It is clear that he has used and abused his powers as executor and special trustee of the estate and the trust to convert the personal property belonging to Sekyiwa as a piggy bank from which he has drawn substantial funds for his own benefit,” according to the lawsuit.

Whalley has denied all of the allegations leveled against him.

He claims to have been close friends with Tupac and Afeni, and that he would never steal from them.

Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation is overseen by Sekyiwa.

Their mother founded the foundation in 1997, and it now provides services for Mental Health Awareness, Youth and Creative Arts, and Families Affected by Incarceration.

Tupac poured his heart and soul into each service.

Sekiywa considers mental health work to be the most important.

In a 2019 interview with KBLA (as…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.