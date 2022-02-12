Turkey Lasagna by Ina Garten is a simple Barefoot Contessa recipe with an “unusual” ingredient.

With one small ingredient, Ina Garten elevates her lasagna recipe to a new level.

The Barefoot Contessa adds a flavorful cheese to the layers, and the recipe is clearly a hit, as evidenced by the five-star reviews.

Garten’s turkey lasagna is a crowd-pleaser, and it’s incredibly simple to prepare.

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, she demonstrated the recipe by sautéing onions, garlic, and sausage in olive oil.

“This is turkey sausage,” says the narrator.

She explained, “You can get hot or sweet.”

However, I prefer to mix the two and make a half-and-half.”

Canned tomatoes, tomato paste, fresh basil, parsley, salt, and pepper were all added to the pot by Garten.

“You’ll want to taste it because a lot of it depends on how salty and peppery the sausage is,” she explained.

To allow the flavors to blend together, the Barefoot Contessa star cooked the ingredients for 15 to 20 minutes on low heat.

Garten made a cheese sauce for the lasagna that contained an unexpected ingredient.

She crumbled goat cheese and ricotta cheese into a mixing bowl.

She explained, “I know it’s unusual in lasagna, but I think it adds a lot of flavor.”

“It has a pungent flavor to it.”

Garten combined the ingredients by adding grated parmesan cheese and an egg.

She then sprinkled parsley, salt, and pepper on top.

“Because the parmesan is pretty salty,” the Food Network host noted, “you don’t need too much.”

She layered the meat mixture in the bottom of a pan, then a layer of pasta, mozzarella slices, and half of the cheese mixture on top.

The layers of sausage and sauce, noodles, mozzarella, and cheese mixture were then repeated.

Garten topped the dish with grated parmesan cheese.

The lasagna was then baked for 30 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

On the Food Network website, you can find the full recipe.

“Best lasagna ever!” and “Delicious every time!” are among the hundreds of five-star reviews Garten’s recipe has received on the Food Network website.

Many reviewers agreed that the goat cheese adds a whole new dimension to the lasagna.

“This is an excellent recipe.

The goat cheese added a nice touch of flavor.

It’s simple to prepare.

“It’ll definitely be added to the rotation,” one reviewer said.

“It’s incredible,” said someone else.

I’ll never make lasagna any other way.

The goat cheese should not be overlooked.

It raises the bar…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.