Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, and Other Thanksgiving Recipes from Stars and Celebrity Chefs

Celebrity Chefs and Stars’ Thanksgiving Recipes: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, and More

Try these holiday recipes from a variety of celebrities and celebrity chefs to spice up your Thanksgiving spread this year.

Try Gordon Ramsay’s roasted cauliflower, quinoa, and pomegranate salad, or Martina McBride’s versatile green beans with goat cheese and warm bacon dressing to impress your guests.

The celeb-approved list from Us Weekly has something for everyone.

“You have a real workhorse of a side dish here, folks.”

“I’ve put this on a brunch menu, served it as a Thanksgiving side dish, taken it to a potluck, and made it in each of the four seasons,” McBride told Us exclusively.

“I love goat cheese and dried cranberries, but if you don’t eat dairy, these beans will suffice.”

In contrast, while sharing her sweet and salty recipe with Us, Giada De Laurentiis revealed the secret to great mashed potatoes.

“I think mashed potatoes are something that everyone enjoys,” the Giada Entertains star said.

“The sweet potato adds texture and sweetness, while the crispy prosciutto adds a salty bite.”

When it comes to his gluten-free cornbread stuffing, which includes walnuts and pomegranate as secret ingredients, Richard Blais, who won Top Chef: All-Stars in 2011, told Us that “salt is key.”

“To really enhance the flavor of the dish and ensure you’re not ruining Thanksgiving by showing up with dry and unseasoned stuffing,” Blais said of his dish, which can be made with store-bought or homemade cornbread.

Lorraine Pascale’s apple berry pie is a tried-and-true dessert recipe that you can serve to your Thanksgiving guests.

“There are apple pies and then there are apple pies!” the former Holiday Baking Championship judge told Us. “If you want to wow your family and friends on the special day, this one is for you.”

“A great pie looks fantastic on the table and brings people together.”

Feel free to add more cinnamon if you like it spicy!”

To see all of the celebrity-approved Thanksgiving dishes to try this year, scroll down:

Looking for a way to spice things up a little.

