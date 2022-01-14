Tusken Raider Deaths Were Originally Much Worse, Temuera Morrison Reveals in “Book of Boba Fest”

The Tusken Raiders of Tatooine had a tragic fate, according to Chapter 3 of The Book of Boba Fett.

Temuera Morrison, who plays the lead, revealed that the original script could have been even worse.

Morrison pushed the Star Wars show to portray the Tusken Raiders’ tragedy with a little more solemnity.

[Spoiler alert: The Book of Boba Fett is discussed in this article.]

Morrison and Ming-Na Wen appeared on a Zoom panel for The Book of Boba Fett at the Television Critics Association in January.

They discussed how they could improve the depiction of the Tusken Raiders’ death.

On Disney(plus), new episodes debut every Wednesday.

According to Morrison, the original script showed no respect for the Tusken Raiders.

After all of the flashbacks to Boba Fett (Morrison) with the Tusken Raiders, he returned to the burned camp and went about his business.

“Anyway, it was better than it was,” Morrison said.

“There were times when I read that we were just throwing dead bodies on the fire and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, wait.’

We need to make this a little more formal.'”

Boba holds a memorial service for his Tusken Raiders in the final episode.

Morrison said he was inspired by his native New Zealand culture.

“They are Tatooine’s indigenous people,” Morrison said.

“It was just making a little bit more history about their culture, and in some ways I was drawing from my own culture in terms of some of the coming to terms with all the ceremonies and things like that, and preparing the warrior and preparing a weapon and things like that.”

Morrison hopes that he has conveyed everything he has said thus far.

He admitted that filming that scene in The Book of Boba Fett was rushed.

Morrison stated, “I believe it was in the staging and things like that, the staging of it all.”

“We were out of time,” says the narrator.

Wen also mentioned that there has been a tradition of mourning on Tatooine in the past…

