TV Anchor Accused of Cheating After Woman Appears in His At-Home Broadcast

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Reporting live from home is easier said than done.

A news anchor from Spain is finding the need to explain himself after an unexpected guest was spotted during his at-home report.

During Alfonso Merlos‘ Estado de Alarma broadcast last month, viewers couldn’t help but recognize a partially-dressed woman walking in the background and seemingly unaware that she was in the frame of the shot.

Some of those viewers immediately identified her as another journalist named Alexia Rivas and not Alfonso’s recent girlfriend Marta Lopez. So what’s going on here? It depends on who you ask.

On The Ana Rose Show this week, Alfonso said that he had broken up with Marta prior to the incident.

“If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else,” Alfonso said, according to Metro UK.

Alexia also confirmed Alfonso’s sentiment that no cheating occurred. “I didn’t get into a relationship, he told me he was single,” she shared with Socialité. “We have been [seeing each other] three weeks.”

In a surprise twist, however, Marta’s story is a little different.

“I had been mad at Alfonso for four days. He didn’t want me to do something that affected my family. I did it and he got mad,” she told a Spanish outlet Lecturas per Metro UK. “We argue.”

Marta also claimed that she had been in lockdown with Alfonso since March 12 because of the Coronavirus. As they say in the news business, this story is developing.