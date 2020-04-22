TV: Drop in audiences: Cyril Hanouna reassures himself as best he can – Entertainment News: Television

The finding may be bitter for Cyril Hanouna, but it is apparently nothing. His show “Touche Pas à Mon Poste!” has lost viewers since last season, with an average of 931,000 followers according to Médiamétrie. A fall that continued this season (826,000 viewers on average) and which was accentuated with confinement.

Indeed, while one would think that the French, being at home, would be more numerous in front of C8, it is the opposite: Cyril Hanouna now federates only 799,000 faithful. In comparison, the two competing programs, “Quotidien” on TMC and “C à Vous” on France 5, achieved audience peaks, as “Ouest-France” recalls: March 25 for Yann’s talk show Barthès with 2.2 million viewers, and that of Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine with 2.1 million. Or more than a million viewers away from Cyril Hanouna.

“One of the only chains that will be profitable is C8”

Only, according to the host of C8, all this is worth nothing. “Right now, the channels don’t care about audiences because there is no advertising revenue. You can make 8, 15 or 20 million viewers, whatever happens, you will not earn more money, “he said on his show” Tonight at Baba’s. And to add: “A priori, one of the only channels that will be profitable in March and April is C8. Because we are making the necessary efforts to make programs much cheaper. ”

However, it appears that viewers are in demand for quality programming other than “Tonight at Baba’s”, as shown by audience figures. It remains to be seen how Cyril Hanouna intends to raise his ratings once the deconfinement is a little more committed, or to make TV with even less expense. Answer in September, perhaps.

Cover Media