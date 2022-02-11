TV is obsessed with con artists, from Tinder scammer Simon Leviev to Anna Delvey.

TV is obsessed with con artists, from Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev to Anna Delvey.

Scam shows and their plots prey on our deepest fears.

But are we secretly enthralled by celebrity con artists?

You may have never heard of Shimon Hayut, but you’ve almost certainly seen his moniker: the Tindler Swindler, in the last week.

Hayut, the subject of Netflix’s latest documentary, pretended to be Simon Leviev, the son of a billionaire diamond dealer, on dating app Tinder in the hopes of persuading wealthy women to fall in love with him.

He’d then persuade them that if he didn’t give them what he owed them, his “enemies” would do terrible things to him, including killing him.

The women, terrified, coughed up thousands of dollars, never to be paid back.

The Tinder Swindler has soared to the top of the streaming site’s charts, accumulating 45,800,000 hours (roughly 5,224 and a half years) of watch time around the world in the last week.

It’s no surprise, given that the show combines three of TV’s most popular obsessions: dating, true crime, and scammers.

Due to the built-in audiences that come with their scandals, as media attention and court cases turn them into celebrities, fraudsters – particularly those from real life – have become television’s latest craze.

Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) is the most famous and perfect example.

Inventing Anna, which premiered on Netflix on Friday and was produced by Shonda Rhimes of Bridgerton, tells the story of Delvey’s illegal money-making schemes in glamorous, aspirational detail.

The real Delvey, who was played by Julia Garner in the show, spent her time impersonating a wealthy German heiress in order to defraud New York society.

There is a significant distinction between Hayut and Delvey.

There are clear victims in The Tinder Swindler, whose lives have been completely turned upside down.

However, Inventing Anna depicts Delvey as a young woman using her cultural capital to defraud some of the world’s wealthiest people.

Despite my better judgment, it’s difficult not to be impressed by her drive.

The show focuses on how she’s become such a cult figure; she’s the most unlikely “girl boss” of the mid-2010s.

In Inventing Anna, she isn’t the only con artist.

Billy McFarland, the infamous Fyre Fest con artist who duped rich kids into buying fake festival tickets, let Delvey stay at his place.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

From Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev to Anna Delvey, TV is obsessed with scammers