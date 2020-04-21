TV presenter Anna Richardson reveals her ‘lovely uncle’ lost his fight against coronavirus

Television presenter Anna Richardson has revealed her ‘heart hurts’ after her uncle lost his fight againstcoronavirus.

The Naked Attraction star, 49, took to Twitter and penned: ‘It hurts my heart to say my lovely Uncle Geoff has lost his fight against Covid-19.’

‘The family are raising money for the NHS staff who tried so hard to save him in ICU. Please…if you have a spare £… donate. We’re all in this together.’

Richardson, who dates fellow television star Sue Perkins, then went on to share a JustGiving page to help raise money for East Kent Hospitals Charity Appeal.

Geoff was admitted to hospital on 6th April 2020, having been at home feeling unwell for a few days.

Devastatingly, he was diagnosed with coronavirus, which combined with other health issues led to pneumonia, and he passed away on Monday 13th April 2020.

The JustGiving page, believed to have been launched by Geoff’s wife and daughter, read:

‘The paramedics, doctors and nurses that cared for him under these extremely difficult circumstances were absolutely amazing and we can’t thank them enough for all they did.’

Now, the family are sharing their heartbreak in a bid to raise funds for the staff that battled to save Geoff’s life.

They wrote: ‘Donations will support the physical and emotional wellbeing of staff through this difficult time and provide vital additional equipment and much more.’

‘To support the East Kent staff when they need it most, please donate. Keep well everybody.’

And Anna’s initial post was quickly inundated with messages of support from those amongst her 99.9k-strong following.

‘So very sorry for your loss Anna. This virus needs to be stopped now. My deepest condolences,’ wrote one, while a second penned: ‘Anna I’m so so sorry for your families loss . This is such lovely tribute.’

A third commented: ‘So sorry to hear this. Thinking of you and your family Anna,’ while another added: ‘Oh Anna that’s awful. Massive hugs. Nice we can do something positive from it though.’