TV: Why Jean-Pierre Pernaut will not be on the news on May 11

On the Web, several Internet users had expressed their concern by not seeing Jean-Pierre Pernaut return to the screen this week. It turned out that the host of the news on the front page decided to extend telework a little longer.

In an article in “Parisien” published this Wednesday, May 6, we discover that the presenter will not return either on May 11, the official day of deconfinement. The daily reveals that Thierry Thuillier, director of information for TF1 and Jean-Pierre Pernaut, who just celebrated his 70th birthday, have just made this decision.

His colleague Jacques Legros will remain at the helm for a time, while Jean-Pierre Pernaut will host a special section called “1 pm with you” from Monday, dealing with the daily life of the French.

He wants to be careful

The media clarified: “Jean-Pierre was sick a year and a half ago and wants to remain cautious. He is thinking of returning to the set in June. ” It is for the same precautionary principle as well as to symbolically show the example that TF1 had chosen to “shelter” after the confinement. He had indeed suffered from cancer in 2018.

As a reminder, Jean-Pierre Pernaut also found the government’s decisions concerning deconfinement surprising. He wrote: “At TF1, there will be no effect May 11, tempers a spokesperson. Our release from confinement will be gradual because the virus continues to circulate. Monday, there will be few additional employees in our premises. Those who can are always invited to telecommute. ”

