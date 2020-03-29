TV’s Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the First Round

Finally, it’s here: You can now vote in the first round of TV’s Top Leading Lady 2020.

Thank you to everyone who’s been patient this week as we sorted through over 10,000 responses to our call for nominations. We ended up with 173 eligible nominees, all of whom you can vote for below. The 64 nominees with the most votes will continue on in the tournament-style competition, which will begin next week.

This is the biggest response and the most nominees we have ever received in this competition, so clearly this is going to get heated this time around. Prepare yourselves!

All nominees below are in alphabetical order by show. If someone appeared in two eligible shows, in most cases they’re listed under their most current/recent series. You can vote for as many as you want before tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT.

If you need a reminder of the eligibility rules, you can find them below!

Competitors must identify as not male and must have appeared in at least six episodes of a TV show between August 2018 and March 2020. That TV show must have premiered new episodes since August 2018, and must be broadcast on TV in the United States or primarily stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access, YouTube Originals, Disney+, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, DC Universe, or Spectrum.

Voting in this round is now closed.

We are also still taking ideas for upcoming polls (and we’ve got a few new ones in the works), so please send them along to @eonlineTV on Twitter.