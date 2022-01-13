Twilight Creators Reveal Shocking New Movie Secrets

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and screenwriter Mark Lord recall the first scripts that had nothing to do with vampires in a new podcast interview.

The Twilight films that millions of fans have seen did not always look like this.

The first film in the series was released in theaters more than 13 years ago.

The 2008 film focused on Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen’s (Robert Pattinson) unforgettable relationship.

While the finished product was a huge success, those in charge of the project admit that the failed scripts had completely different visions for the films.

According to a new podcast, the original plan for Bella was for her to be a “stronger” female character rather than a hopeless romantic mooning over a boy.

In fact, one of screenwriter Mark Lord’s original scripts featured Bella firing a shotgun at vampires.

When director Catherine Hardwicke joined the team, she insisted on a plot change.

“I said, ‘First and foremost, this script has to be thrown away.’

It’s a complete waste of time.

“You have to make it look like the book,” she said in January.

Spotify’s The Big Hit Showpodcast has 12 episodes.

“In the original script, Bella was chased by the FBI on jet skis. She was the star athlete, nothing to do with the book.”

In the end, her assessment was correct, as the film spawned four sequels.

And yes, Robert and Kristen are still well-known.

“It was exciting to us that someone like Catherine, who had done such grounded, realistic depictions of adolescence, saw something in the book that really spoke to her,” studio executive Gillian Bohrer said on the podcast.

Alex Pappademas, host of The Big Hit Show’s Deep Dive Into the World of Twilight, has been taking listeners on a journey through how the vampire franchise became a cultural phenomenon.

Fans can read more secrets behind the film in our gallery below while waiting for new episodes to air.

“They wanted to take the concept [of Romeo and Juliet with vampires]and build in a structure that was far more a cinematic structure,” screenwriter Mark Lord explained on The Big Hit… “They wanted to take the concept [of Romeo and Juliet with vampires]and build in a structure that was far more a cinematic structure.”

