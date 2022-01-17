‘Twilight’: One Actor Was Unaware of the Books Until Filming Began

If you’ve seen the Twilight movies, you’ve probably heard of the book series of the same name.

The books are written by Stephenie Meyer and tell the story of Bella and Edward’s love.

Twilight came to Meyer in a dream, according to Meyer.

But it wasn’t long before the story became ingrained in her waking hours as well.

Meyer never intended to share her story with anyone, despite the fact that her Twilight novels became international bestsellers.

In fact, the stay-at-home mom had no intention of becoming a writer.

For her, investigating the love between a vampire and a human was merely a form of escapism.

However, as she neared the end of her story, she couldn’t deny that she was holding a book.

One cast member of ‘Twilight’ described the wedding as “magical.”

Meyer attempted to publish her novel with the help of her sister’s encouragement.

She quickly established a relationship with Little Brown and a devoted readership.

As word of a movie adaptation of the Twilight books spread, speculation grew.

Summit Entertainment eventually gave the film its blessing and found a cast for the sci-fi film.

Before being cast in the film, the actors had varying levels of familiarity with the Twilight books.

Before they even auditioned, some of them read passages from the book.

Others used the books as a resource for character research after being cast.

However, until he arrived on set, one actor was unaware that the books existed.

Kellan Lutz (who played Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movies) admitted to Vanity Fair that he had never heard of the books before.

At first glance, however, he adored the film script.

“I had no idea there was a book series,” Lutz admitted. “I read the [Twilight] script and fell in love with it while I was in Africa.”

I really enjoyed the vampire story.

It didn’t feel like the typical ‘let’s kill the vampire with a pitchfork’ scenario.

It was truly exceptional.”

The Cast Dynamic in ‘Twilight’ Was Similar to ‘Cliques in High School’

Clearly, Lutz’s lack of familiarity with the books had no bearing on his ability to join the Twilight cast.

But when did he find out about the books? It wasn’t until he was on set filming that he realized there were…

