Twilight’s Immortal Beloveds: See the Twilight Cast Then and Now

We’re checking in on the stars of The Twilight Saga, some of whom had a royally monumental 2021, in honor of visionary author Stephenie Meyer’s birthday.

Vampires: Everyone else ages, but they don’t.

Kristen Stewart, a child actress who rose to fame after winning the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise over dozens of other actresses, grew up in the spotlight, which explains her skepticism of fame.

In 2015, she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Season podcast, “I did Twilight when I was 17.”

“When it came out, I was 18 years old, and my life was never the same.”

But, unlike some actresses who become stuck in the roles for which they became famous, Stewart has invested her Hollywood fortune in films that she cares about and projects that have broadened her acting skills.

Though Bella was immortalized at the age of 19 by her beloved vampire husband Edward Cullen—played by Robert Pattinson, Stewart’s then-boyfriend—the star, like the rest of her co-stars in the five-film saga based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling novels, has continued to grow up.

But just because she’s over it doesn’t mean we can’t be a little bit obsessed with it ourselves.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way,” Stewart told E! News in 2017. “I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general.”

“However, I see it in the same light as everything else I’ve put my heart and soul into.”

And I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so.”

See, it’s fine; she wouldn’t have made any changes.

Now, we’re checking in on the franchise’s stars, which began when Meyer had a dream about an ordinary girl and a sparkling vampire boy having an intense conversation in a meadow, and you can see how they looked then and now:

Let’s start with the Oscar buzz she’s generating for her performance in Spencer as Princess Diana.

And, while she starred in Hulu’s historic holiday rom-com Happiest Season in 2020, now that she’s engaged, this year may be her happiest season…

