Twins born 15 minutes apart have birthdates in different years after being born around midnight on New Year’s Eve.

A set of twins born on different days in different years took only 15 minutes to be born.

On New Year’s Eve, at 11:45 p.m., Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo welcomed their son, Alfredo.

Aylin, his younger sister, was born on New Year’s Eve, at exactly 12 a.m.

Aylin was the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County in the year 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Alfredo, her older brother, weighed 6 lb 1 oz.

In a press release from the medical center in California, Madrigal said, “It’s crazy to me that they’re twins and have different birthdays.”

“She showed up at midnight, which surprised and pleased me.”

The birth of the twins was “one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” according to Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the center.

“It was an absolute pleasure to assist these tiny ones in safely arriving here in 2021 and 2022,” she said.

“What a fantastic way to ring in the New Year!”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 120,000 twin births occur in the United States each year, accounting for more than 3% of all births.

Twins with different birthdays, on the other hand, are even rarer, with a one-in-two-million chance.

According to WRTV, an Indiana woman gave birth to twins who were born in different decades, which is an even rarer occurrence.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello recently welcomed twins Joslyn and Jaxson into their family.

On December 31, 2019, at 11:37 p.m., Joslyn entered the world.

On January 1, 2020, at 12:07 a.m., her brother was born 30 minutes later.

Gilliam described herself as “shocked” at the time.

Meanwhile, Madrigal’s twins will be greeted by their three older siblings, two girls and a boy, when they return home.

Madrigal’s oldest son is overjoyed that one of the babies is a boy, she said.

Her family was ecstatic to meet them, she says.

