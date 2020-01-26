Twitter users poke fun at Prince Harry over advert showing a handyman with resemblance to the royal

Twitter users have poked fun at the Duke of Sussex after commuters shared an image of a tradesman who bears an uncanny resemblance to the royal.

An advert, which appeared on the tube across London, showed a ginger model screwing in a bolt on a wall, but commuters quickly pointed out the likeness to the Prince.

It comes as Prince Harry, 35, and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, took a step back from royal duties and vowed to become financially independent from the Queen.

‘Looking for a vetted, local, tradesperson? Post your job for free’, the advert for Rated People reads.

Taking to social media, many joked that the Prince had already found a job after his resignation from the royal frontline.

‘Well. Prince Harry certainly found himself a new job very quickly’ one joked.

‘Fair play to Harry, he didn’t hang about on his mission for financial independence #Megxit’.

‘Not the route I thought he’d take’ joked another.

It comes amid a tumultuous two weeks for Prince Harry, who announced he would be stepping back as a senior royal at the start of the month.

The Queen’s grandson then had to negotiate a ‘Megxit’ deal with his family, where they agreed the Sussexes would split their time between Canada and Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and would not take money from the sovereign grant.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

In the latest development to the Sussexes step-back, a source told the The Sun that as part of the transition into the Firm, the monarch reportedly offered Meghan and Prince Harry, the freedom to live without Duke and Duchess titles.

But Meghan – who worked and lived in Toronto filming hit legal drama Suits for six years – was ‘happy’ to stop her career to become a royal.

The source claimed: ‘The offer would have allowed her to carry on her career, but she was happy to stop acting to become a working member of the royal family.’

They went on to say that officials had become frustrated that the couple now feel they were pressured into quitting royal life.

Prince Harry was given the highest rank in the British peerage and Meghan became the first Duchess of Sussex when they married in May 2018.

All royal titles are given by the Queen and it was up to the monarch to choose which one to bestow on her grandson and his wife in May 2018.

The couple will be allowed to maintain their private patronages and associations.

They are currently staying in a Vancouver Island bolthole with their one-year-old son Archie as they continue to pursue their charity projects.