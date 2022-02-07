Two arrows were added to Subway’s logo for a specific reason, but the meaning isn’t immediately apparent.

For decades, the fast-food chain SUBWAY has been a fan favorite.

The sandwiches are delicious, the service is prompt, and there’s always one available nearby.

Fast-food chains with well-known logos, such as Subway, are easy to recognize.

But how did these logos come to be, and what exactly do they represent?

The lettering on the Subway signs is white and yellow, with arrows coming out of the “S” and “Y” on the “S” and “Y” respectively.

More than just a matter of taste, this simple flourish serves a purpose.

The arrows represent entering and exiting a subway car, as well as the quick service provided by Subway employees to their customers.

Other fast-food logos, such as McDonald’s, have more ambiguous meanings.

The M’s humps are supposed to look like a pair of two breasts, so the golden arches that we’ve come to know and love actually conjure up images of maternal love.

This motherly symbolism is intended to make customers feel at ease and cared for.

Wendy’s, a competitor of McDonald’s, appears to play on maternal instincts as well.

The word “MOM” is spelled out on the shirt collar of the pig-tail-wearing, red-headed girl.

While the chain has denied the allegations, it appears suspicious.

Starbucks’ logo is less complicated.

The mermaid with the green crown has ties to the origins of the coffee shop.

Starbucks was reportedly chosen after the company’s founders discovered that a company named after the letters “st” would be effective in marketing.

They chose the name “Starbo” because it reminded them of one of the fictional ship’s founders from the novel Moby Dick.

When the company changed its name to “Starbucks,” it continued to market itself using maritime symbols.

The Starbucks mermaid attracts customers in the same way that mermaid-like “sirens” (fictional characters from Greek mythology) lure sailors to shipwrecks on their islands.

