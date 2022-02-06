Two First-Time Nominees for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars in 2022

Best Supporting Actress Is Likely Down to Two First-Time Nominees at the Oscars in 2022

The Oscars may no longer be as popular as they once were.

For hardcore cinephiles and industry insiders alike, however, the biggest night in Hollywood is still the culmination of months of anticipation.

The Netflix Western The Power of the Dog is widely expected to win Best Picture.

However, many of the Oscar nominations are still up in the air.

The Best Supporting Actress race, on the other hand, is constantly clearing up.

Two first-time Oscar nominees appear to be vying for the prize.

Those who follow the Academy Awards season know that as the season progresses, some of the races become more competitive.

This is especially true in this year’s acting categories.

Nicole Kidman is on the verge of winning her second Golden Globe for Best Actress.

For her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, she has already won the Golden Globe and is a favorite to win the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Will Smith’s portrayal of King Richard is currently the frontrunner for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield are the dark horses for Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Power of the Dog, respectively.

And it appears that Kodi Smit-McPhee of The Power of the Dog has a lock on Best Supporting Actor.

However, the race for Best Supporting Actress isn’t quite as clear.

Two names have dominated the Best Supporting Actress conversation throughout the awards season.

According to Gold Derby, Ariana DeBose and Kirsten Dunst are currently tied.

The website keeps track of the odds and predictions for the award season.

DeBose’s West Side Story performance currently has an 18-to-5 advantage over Dunst’s The Power of the Dog performance, with odds of 18-to-5 and 19-to-5, respectively.

Naturally, there are five slots in this category.

As a result, DeBose and Dunst will most likely face Aunjanue Ellis from King Richard, Caitriona Balfe from Belfast, and Ruth Negga from Passing.

However, as the Oscars in 2022 approach, it appears that the Best Supporting Actress race has narrowed down to two strong contenders.

DeBose vs. Dunst could be indicative of a larger trend at this year’s Academy Awards in several ways.

Most experts predict that Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog will be the most nominated films at the Oscars in 2022.

Both films were praised for their acting, directing, and…

