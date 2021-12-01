Two Marvel films have been pulled from Disney+.

Two Marvel movies have been removed from Disney(plus)’s lineup.

Disney(plus) has removed two Marvel films that helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of today, December 1, 2021, the 2005 Fantastic Four film and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, have been removed from the Disney(plus) streaming library.

Fantastic Four had a strange run on Disney, as it was removed from the streaming service in early August, only to be quietly reinstated a few days later.

With both of the Fantastic Four films from the 2000s no longer in production, only Josh Trank’s infamous Fantastic Four reboot film, as well as two animated series from the 1990s and 2000s (respectively), remain.

The following are the plot summaries for Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which are no longer available on Disney(plus):

When four astronauts are hit by a cloud of cosmic radiation, their lives are forever changed.

Reed Richards can now stretch his body as if it were made of elastic.

Sue Storm (Alba) is no longer visible.

Johnny Storm takes on the role of the human touch, while Ben Grimm takes on the role of the ‘Thing,’ a man made of rock.

However, there is a snag.

Victor Von Doom, the journey’s sponsor, has also been affected and, in full power, is a dangerous force that must be stopped before it’s too late.

“After the intense battle with Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four (2005), the world’s incredible quartet of defenders faces yet another threat in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

The Fantastic Four, along with the rest of the world, must prepare for the worst as a series of widespread anomalies and massive sinkholes coincide with the arrival of the intergalactic harbinger of destruction known as the Silver Surfer.

Now, a tenuous alliance with a despised foe appears to be the only way to prevent the end of the cosmos; however, Reed and the others are well aware that the suspiciously willing supporter is more than meets the eye.

Will humanity be able to withstand the attack of the Silver Surfer’s master, Galactus, the world-devourer?”

Here’s a synopsis for Fant4stic, which you can still watch on Disney(plus) if you want to:

“FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate universe…”

