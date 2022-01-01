Two Matrix Versions Exist, According to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Fan Theory

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the acclaimed sci-fi action franchise.

It isn’t all fight scenes and bullets flying, though.

The Matrix is known for its intricate and multi-layered plot, which fans continue to decipher even today.

According to one fan theory, The Matrix Resurrections alludes to two different versions of the Matrix that now exist in this world.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains The Matrix Resurrections spoilers.]

Lana Wachowski returns to write and co-direct The Matrix Resurrections, the sequel to The Matrix.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) now goes by the name Thomas A Anderson in San Francisco and appears to be a regular guy.

After creating the video game The Matrix, he now works as the world’s most well-known game designer.

He meets Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a coffee shop, but neither of them recognizes the other, and she is now known as Tiffany.

Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) reappears and offers him a red and blue pill for the second time.

He’ll be able to free his mind and awaken in the real world if he chooses the first option.

However, if Neo is to save Trinity, he will have to put everything on the line.

A Reddit user investigated their fan theory that The Matrix Resurrections actually refers to two different Matrix universes.

The Architect from the previous films is replaced by The Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris).

He explains how the Matrix has become more “advanced” than before.

However, one Redditor digs a little deeper.

Perhaps The Matrix Resurrections’ enhanced version of the Matrix is a completely different program.

The Matrix from the first three films is still alive and well, though it is not featured in The Matrix Resurrections.

However, there has been a lot of discussion about Neo game programming in the Matrix.

Meanwhile, the second iteration of the Matrix is “pre-alpha or [a]debut version of [the]Matrix created to determine whether a computer simulation is working correctly and fix bugs,” according to the Redditor.

In a sense, Neo, Trinity, and others in this iteration are all “beta testers,” with talk about trying new things in the post-credits scene.

To update the main Matrix, the Analyst collects data from this test server.

This would also explain why he was unconcerned about Neo and Trinity uprooting the entire series.

This is also why Trinity now has the same abilities as Neo, according to the same Redditor.

She’s basically a boosted version of…

