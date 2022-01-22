Two months ago, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and Nick Jonas are expecting a child.

Priyanka Chopra Dropped This Hint About Expecting a Baby With Nick Jonas 2 Months Ago

In November, during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra joked about “expecting” a baby with husband Nick Jonas.

They were, in fact.

After all, she wasn’t joking.

Priyanka Chopra hinted that she and Nick Jonas were “expecting” as part of her routine during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast almost two months before they announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

The one-hour Netflix comedy special, which aired on Nov.

The 29-year-old musician’s wife, 23, made fun of the couple’s age difference, Instagram fame, and pregnancy rumors.

Priyanka, 38, remarked on stage, “We are the only couple who hasn’t had kids yet.”

“That’s why I’m so excited to share this news…Sorry, babe…”

“Nick and I are expecting…To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” she joked after a long pause.

A close-up shot of the “Sucker” singer’s shocked face as he raised an eyebrow and leaned forward for the punchline captured the audience’s laughter.

In identical Instagram posts on January, Priyanka and Nick, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary last December, announced that they had indeed become parents.

Twenty-first.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they said on their social media accounts.

“As we focus on our family during this special time, we respectfully request privacy.”

They didn’t say anything about the baby’s name or gender.

The happy couple, who met at the 2017 Met Gala, has expressed a desire to grow their family over the years.

In fact, Priyanka spoke to E!’s Daily Pop in January about the couple’s desire to have children in the future, jokingly adding that she wanted as many children as it took for a “cricket team.”

“Family is a big part of my life,” she told E! News exclusively.

“It’s always been a part of my dreams,” says the narrator.

In January, the Quantico actress told Vanity Fair that their plan was still as big as ever, saying, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

