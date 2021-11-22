Two more beloved characters from the ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ are returning.

Season 3 of Looney Tunes Cartoons premieres this week, and it features the return of two fan favorites: Hubie and Bertie.

The two mischievous mice were featured in an exclusive preview titled “Fram the Feline” published by PopCulture.com’s sister site Comicbook.com.

In the new clip, Hubie and Bertie team up to steal cheese from a small store, but the stash is guarded by a yellow cat.

The mice collaborate to fool not only the cat but also the human store owner into clearing the path.

Hubie and Bertie’s first appearance was over half a century ago, and this is classic slapstick for them.

Season 3 of Looney Tunes Cartoons will premiere on November 1st.

The official season description reads, “In these nine new episodes, the mischievous mouse duo Hubie and Bertie star in their first Looney Tunes Cartoons dedicated short where they risk everything to break into a cheese shop.”

“Sylvester also shows up at Tweety’s birthday party, while Daffy the Caveduck and Prehistoric Porky go on a Stone Age adventure.

Petunia Pig tries her hand at gardening in modern times, and Marvin the Martian has finally conquered Earth… but no one told Bugs.

On Thanksgiving Day, these and other Looney misadventures are in store–you won’t want to miss it!”

Hubie and Bertie made a cameo appearance in Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 1 in the season finale titled “Happy Birthday Bugs Bunny!” in 2020, but that was only a cameo, whereas this new clip appears to tease a full-fledged featurette for the characters.

Hubie and Bertie first appeared in a Looney Tunes production in 1943, and they appeared in a few more in the following decade.

Their vindictive sense of humor set them apart from other characters.

They faded into obscurity after the 1950s, and they squandered several opportunities to make a major comeback, including a scene from Who Framed Roger Rabbit that was never completed.

They were the announcers for the climactic basketball game in Space Jam, but that didn’t seem to help them reclaim their place in pop culture.

Looney Tunes Cartoons, as well as a large library of other Looney Tunes productions, are now available to stream on HBO Max.

On November 4th, the new season will premiere.

