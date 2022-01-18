Two pizzas can be placed on the same shelf in the oven to ensure they are ready at the same time, as demonstrated by cooking whizz shows.

Nothing is more aggravating than trying to cook two pizzas at the same time and having one burnt and the other raw.

What if two large pizzas could fit on the same oven shelf?

One culinary genius has devised a brilliant method for making them fit, and it all boils down to how you slice them up.

On TikTok, the DIY on a Budget account wrote, “Does anybody else get really annoyed when you try to cook two pizzas on the same shelf in the oven?”

“And don’t tell me I have to put them on different shelves because I might want to put chips or more pizza on the other shelf – I’m not giving up that easily.”

The woman then demonstrated how to fit the pizzas into the oven by slicing them in half and placing each half, semicircle facing in, on each side of the oven rack.

“Well, anyway,” she exclaimed, “this is how to perfectly cook two pizzas on the same rack in the oven – just cut it up like this.”

“It seems ridiculous that I didn’t know this before, but believe me when I say that it will change your life.”

“Consider how many more pizzas I can fit in there right now.”

“It’s incredible!”

One person commented on the video, “An actual useful hack on TikTok at long last! Nice one!”

“What a great idea, I love it,” said another.

“Wow, that’s a great idea,” a third person wrote. “I’ll definitely give it a try the next time.”

“It’s a myth….

On Fridays, I feed about 15 kids, and I’m always irritated because I can’t fit two pizzas on one shelf,” another person added.

