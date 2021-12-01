Two spinoff specials for ‘Teen Mom’ have been announced.

Two New ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff Specials Have Been Announced

For two brand-new spinoffs, Teen Mom is bringing together stars from across the MTV universe.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In will premiere back-to-back on Tuesday, January 8th, according to the network.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., there will be 11 shows.

ET, with all of your favorite current cast members and a throwback.

Farrah Abraham joins current OG cast members Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout, as well as Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer, on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, after being fired in 2018.

During Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG reunion, Bookout teased that the moms would compete in fun challenges and even get into some drama over the eight hour-long episodes.

The logline reads, “The moms from the Teen Mom franchise gather for a massive family reunion to reconnect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds.”

“With sunshine, good times, and new friendships…

They’ll also be joined by surprise past and present guests.

Bookout hinted that Abraham was a major cause of the fireworks, claiming that she fought with “everyone, to be honest,” and Abraham even admitted to the drama in a pre-recorded segment.

She admitted, “It’s true – there was some drama.”

Portwood, Floyd, Bookout, and Catelynn Baltierra are joined by “surprise” guests for 10 hour-long episodes of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, which gives the OG moms the chance to speak their minds about the Teen Mom 2 cast.

“Ever wondered what the Teen Moms think of the moms on the other series?” “In Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the ladies from Teen Mom OG will watch episodes of Teen Mom 2 and unleash their personal opinions on the episode’s biggest moments,” the logline reads.

Our cast will discuss everything from Jade’s Brazilian Butt Lift to juggling co-parenting relationships, from laughing at the kids’ tantrums to sympathizing with their parenting struggles.

8 p.m., 11 p.m., 11 p.m., 11

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In will air at 9 p.m. on MTV, following ETPT.

ETPT is an acronym for “electronic

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

‘Teen Mom’ Announces 2 Spinoff Specials