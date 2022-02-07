TXT will host a Fan Live with MOA in March.

TXT will hold a Fan Live with MOA in March.

Tomorrow X Together’s Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai will perform a fan live concert titled 2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER on March 5 and 6. The concert experience will be streamed online for fans of the K-pop group, and fans will also have the opportunity to attend the event in person.

On January, MOA X TOGETHER was revealed.

Number seventeen.

The concert is TXT’s third live event for fans.

According to the event’s press release:

“After TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut anniversary on March 4, the fan live will be held over two days on March 5 and 6.

Both shows will be broadcast live in real time both on and off the internet.

On March 6, a ‘global version’ of the band’s foreign-language songs will be performed on the live stage.

Offline events will follow government quarantine guidelines and may change as a result.

If offline performances are no longer possible, ‘MOA X TOGETHER’ will only be available via online streaming.”

[Notice] 2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER ((plus)ENGJPNCHN)https:t.cokGu05UEStU(hashtag)TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER(hashtag)TXT(hashtag)(hashtag)MOA_X_TOGETHER(hashtag)(hashtag)MOA_X_TOGETHER(hashtag)pic

TXT: Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi’s Song “Stay”

MOA will be able to purchase tickets for MOA X TOGETHER on Weverse Shop once they become available.

MOA X TOGETHER tickets must be purchased through Interpark for the in-person component.

MOA X TOGETHER will perform on two different dates at Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

TXT’s first MOA X TOGETHER concert will take place on March 5 at 6 p.m.

At 5 p.m., KST, the second concert will be held.

On March 6, at 6:00 a.m. KST

Because the second day of MOA X TOGETHER is dubbed “Global ver.,” Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are expected to perform some of their foreign-language songs, each concert will have a slightly different setlist.

In-person tickets will be refunded if health and safety guidelines regarding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic change, and MOA X TOGETHER will only be held online.

(hashtag)2021MMA!

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.