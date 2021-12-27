TXT’s ‘Sweet Dreams’ is a surprise Christmas carol released for MOA.

TXT Surprises MOA with ‘Sweet Dreams,’ a Christmas Carol.

Tomorrow X Together’s members are known for prioritizing their fans.

TXT’s Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai released a Christmas song titled “Sweet Dreams” on December 22. The K-pop group wrote the song for their fans, MOA, and all five members took part in the production.

Just before the song’s release on Twitter, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai teased “Sweet Dreams.”

Selfies of each member wearing cozy sweaters appear in the teaser image for “Sweet Dreams.”

On a dark green postcard, each band member’s selfie is printed as a postage stamp.

According to a press release, “Sweet Dreams” was written by all five members of TXT: Yeonjun and Huening Kai collaborated on the melody, and Soobin, Beomgyu, and Taehyun wrote the lyrics.

“Sweet Dreams” is described in the press release as “an Urban R&B carol with vintage piano sounds.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER expresses their gratitude to MOA for all the love they have received through the song, which expresses hopes for a warm and comfortable Christmas and great things to come after the challenges of the year, including COVID-19…

TXT shared their new Christmas carol on YouTube, SoundCloud, Weverse, and other social media platforms shortly after its release.

MOA took to social media to praise “Sweet Dreams” after fans heard it.

“Sweet dreams is a beautiful, gentle song.

I couldn’t get enough of their voices, and I loved it more than I could express.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Everyone sounded beautiful! That randamp;b feeling of it was such a fantastic choice too, it suits them very well.”

On Reddit, another fan wrote, “the harmonizing OMFG they sound so good.”

A Reddit user described the song as “soothing Christmas bop.”

TXT made his debut with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star in 2019.

The Dream Chapter: Magic was the band’s follow-up to their debut EP.

The Dream will be completed by the K-pop group in 2020…

