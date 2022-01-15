Tyler Baltierra, a teen mom in new videos who lifts weights at the gym, says shirtless photos are still not good enough.

After shirtless photos, Tyler Baltierra, a teen mom who lifts weights at the gym in new videos, says it’s still not good enough.

After releasing his shirtless photos on his 30th birthday, TEEN Mom star Tyler Baltierra lifted weights at the gym in new workout videos and said it was “still not good enough.”

Tyler, 30, is now able to bench about 20 pounds over his weight, according to Torrez Training on Instagram.

The personal trainer kept an eye on the Teen Mom OG star as he lifted the weights up and down in the short clip.

“Despite the pandemic that halted everyone’s progress, you managed to push through and are now on the verge of breaking more PRs in your main compound lifts,” the caption read.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” says the narrator.

Torrez Training filmed the MTV star learning how to do the sumo deadlift properly in the following Instagram video.

Tyler continued his heavy lifting workout while squatting his weight up with his legs.

“Sumo style right after squats,” the caption read.

“My legs were already on fire before this set too,” Tyler commented in the comments section.

“At the very least, I’m happy with my form and technique!” he added.

The Teen Mom star recently posted pictures of himself working out at the gym.

While standing in front of a white door, he appeared to be completely naked.

With a serious expression on his face, the MTV father.

“I turned 30 yesterday, and the way I ended the last year of my 20s is exactly how I’m going to spend the first year of my 30s…by setting andamp; achieving lifelong goals of mine,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m in a competition to get better, with the ONLY person I consider worthy of competing against…and that’s the man I was yesterday!” Tyler concluded.

Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, 29, showed off her post-baby body after giving birth to her newborn baby in November 2021.

Rya, Catelynn and Tyler’s fourth child, was born in August 2021.

In a pair of tight jeans, a low-cut maroon peplum top, and a cropped black jean jacket, the TV star posed next to her husband.

As Tyler stood right beside her in the photograph, she had a huge smile on her face.

Novalee, six, and Vaeda, two, are their other children, as well as their first daughter Carly, 12, whom they gave up for adoption during the first season of 16 and Pregnant.

