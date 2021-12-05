Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell’s husband, has posted a new photo of daughter Rya, saying the 3-month-old is ‘getting cuter.’

Tyler Baltierra, the husband of teen mom Catelynn Lowell, posted a new photo of his precious little daughter Rya on Instagram, saying the three-month-old “just keeps getting cuter.”

Tyler, 29, shared a video and a photo of his daughter on Instagram.

In the first story, Rya was surrounded by a white blanket.

The toddler cooed and stared at the camera with her eyes wide open.

The reality star captioned the photograph with heartbreaking emojis.

The baby’s eyes were wide open when the Instagram photo was taken.

Tyler wrote, “I can’t believe Rya is three months old already!”

“I couldn’t believe it when I first saw her, but she just keeps getting cuter!”

This isn’t the first time the MTV dad has waxed lyrical about his son.

The Teen Mom OG star shared a sweet new photo of his baby daughter after Catelynn, 29, gave birth to their fourth child on the reality show.

In the photograph, Rya kept her blue eyes open and stared straight into the camera.

She appeared to be peering over her mother’s shoulder.

The MTV parents’ other children are Novalee, six, Vaeda, two, and Carly, twelve.

Carly, whom Catelynn and Tyler had to give up as a teenager for adaptation, had an “emotional visit” with them near the end of November.

The couple spoke with the show’s host, Dr.

During the first half of the Teen Mom OG special, Drew appeared.

Drew discusses their reunion with Carly.

The reunion was delayed by about two years due to the pandemic.

Carly, Brandon, and Theresa, Carly’s adoptive parents, had spent the day with them.

As Catelynn reflected on the visit, she said, “I’m just blessed that she gets to have a relationship with her sisters.”

That is crucial to me.”

Tyler stated that the visit had a lasting impression on him.

“The most important thing for me was seeing Carly take Vaeda and Nova to the park and just play with them, and helping Vaeda get up the ladder to get up to the slide that she wouldn’t be able to reach if Carly wasn’t there,” he continued.

“It’s the little things,” she says.

“I just overheard her say something to her father about how difficult it is to say goodbye, and I was like, ‘Ooh,'” the TV personality explained.

“This time you could see tears in her eyes,” Catelynn continued.

He continued, “I’m afraid she’ll see me upset and think, ‘Oh, that’s a crying moment.”

