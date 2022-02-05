Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom has some of the sexiest photos on the show, from naked selfies to teasing fans in a towel after a body transformation.

Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom has a slew of sexiest photos, including naked selfies and teasing fans in a towel after undergoing a body transformation.

Tyler Baltierra’s sexy transformation from young father to buff hunk has piqued the interest of teen mom fans since his early days on the show, and he’s not afraid to flaunt it.

Tyler’s camera roll has a plethora of sexiest photos, ranging from shirtless mirror selfies to nude birthday photos.

Tyler and his now-wife Catelynn were first introduced to fans on the network’s series 16 and Pregnant, when they faced the difficult task of placing their newborn daughter Carly for adoption.

In the heartbreaking scene, the teens tore through viewers’ hearts, leaving fans relieved when they saw their story continue on the spin-off series Teen Mom OG.

Cameras followed Catelynn and Tyler’s lives for the next decade as they navigated their open adoption with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, while also maintaining a relationship with their now-teenaged daughter.

The fan-favorite couple also discussed their relationship’s ups and downs, mental health issues, and family dynamics, as well as the addition of three more baby girls to their brood.

Nova, seven, Vaeda, two, and Rya, four months, are their daughters.

Tyler has added Hunk to his resume as fans have praised him for his major body transformation over the years as viewers fell in love with the family man Tyler became and the Girl Dad he boasts about being.

Tyler revealed to his followers in June that he’d been focusing on his health and fitness for the past year, and he shared a side-by-side photo of the results.

He shared a shirtless mirror selfie to show how he looked when he first started in 2020, when he weighed around 165 pounds.

The Teen Mom star wanted to reduce his body fat percentage while increasing his muscle mass.

He’s now down to 199 pounds after “year 1 down,” and he flaunted his gains in yet another shirtless photo, this time of him lounging by the pool in a pair of tiny black shorts.

“My goal was to gain as much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m not quite where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to enjoy the ride and remember where I came from.”

“I can’t wait to see how year two turns out!”

Tyler also stated that his “only competition” in this fitness journey is himself.

He provided another update on his progress the following month, highlighting his four-pound weight loss.

Tyler captioned a photo of himself from then and now, “201andgt;197 Almost diced 10…

