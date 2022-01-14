Tyler Baltierra shares a completely naked photo in a new video for his 30th birthday, which has enraged Teen Mom fans.

TYLER Baltierra honored his 30th birthday with a gift for his fans, sharing a nude photo in a video montage dedicated to the occasion.

The reality star has been known to post pictures of her workout progress on social media.

On Thursday, one day after turning 30, Tyler posted a video to Instagram.

Photos of him pumping iron in the gym, as well as progress photos, were included in the video.

“I turned 30 yesterday, and the way I ended the last year of my 20s is exactly how I’m going to spend the first year of my 30s…by setting and amp; achieving lifelong goals of mine,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m in a competition to get better, and the only person I think is worthy of competing against is the man I was yesterday!”

While the video included several shirtless photos, some of which Tyler has previously shared on Instagram, one in particular caught the attention of viewers.

Tyler appeared to be naked in it, standing in front of a white door with a solemn expression on his face.

His tattoos, as well as his growing muscles, were on full display for the father of four.

Fans gushed in the comments, with one writing, “Looking hot.”

“What a hottie,” one person said.

“YALL CALL ME A MF LIAR I DARE YOU CAUSE OMG Catelynn so f***in lucky,” a third commenter wrote.

Tyler was showered with love on his birthday, but it wasn’t just from fans.

In an online tribute, Catelynn, the Teen Mom star’s wife, gushed about him as well.

Catelynn posted a series of photos of herself and Tyler over the years, reflecting on their relationship, which began in high school, and congratulating her beau.

“HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv, we are so blessed to have you in our lives,” she wrote.

“30 looks fantastic on you.”

The first three photos in the Teen Mom OG star’s tribute were of the couple as teenagers, while the last three were of the couple with their children Novalee, seven, Vaeda, three, and Rya, four months.

Catelynn and Tyler also have a 12-year-old daughter, Carly, whom they adopted.

Fans were unmoved by Catelynn’s tribute, instead focusing on her decision to refer to Tyler as her “lover.”

“She always finds a way to point out that they have sex,” said one critic.

‘Lover’ is a word that comes to mind.

“It’s a bizarre situation.”

“So much cringe,” said another.

“I haaaaaate hate the word lover,” a third commenter said.

But, overall, I think this is better than her usual hi caption?”

