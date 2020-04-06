Tyler Cameron Claps Back at Haters Over Hannah Brown Comments

Tyler Cameron is over the critical comments about him and Hannah Brown.

The budding model, who was runner-up on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, took to Instagram to respond to social media users weighing in on their relationship status. After Tyler shared a series of photos with his pals in Florida, including one group shot with Hannah, fans went wild.

However, in one comment that appears to have been deleted, one Instagram user advised fans to “move on” and stated that Hannah will “choose the perfect guy for her” but noted that’s “not Tyler.”

After seeing the comment, Tyler replied, “How many cats do you have?”

In a separate comment, another social media user wrote that Tyler had “2 personalities,” between the “dear sweet one” on The Bachelorette and “the one who is acting like a total jerk!” The commenter added that Hannah “probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.”

The comment is a reference to Hannah leaving Florida where she had been spending time with Tyler and his pals amid social distancing. The reality star has since returned home to Alabama with her family.

In response to that comment, Tyler wrote, “Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands.”

Amid speculation about his relationship with Hannah, Tyler recently spilled the tea on where he stands with the Alabama native.

In a TikTok video shared by @bflyprincess3, Tyler could be heard saying that he and Hannah are “friends.”

“She’s a good friend,” Tyler said of Hannah.

Tyler also spoke out about his relationship status with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who he was linked to over the summer. In the video, Tyler called Gigi a “good girl” and said she was “dating her old man now,” referencing Gigi’s relationship with Zayn Malik.