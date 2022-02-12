Tyler Cameron! Cynthia Rowley! New York Fashion Week 2022’s Best Celebrity Street Style Moments

Celebrity Street Style Moments From New York Fashion Week 2022: Tyler Cameron! Cynthia Rowley!

New York Fashion Week has begun, and Us Weekly’s Stylish will be keeping an eye on the always-fabulous celebrity street style.

Because, while the runways provide a never-ending stream of couture and hints at future trends, the celebrities in the front row — and running around New York — provide just as much fashion inspiration.

The Daily Front Row’s 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week party kicked off the week of incredible style.

Stars walked down the red carpet to the event, dressed to the nines.

If the looks from the evening have taught us anything, it’s that mesh is going to be huge in the coming months.

Model Pritika Swarup looked stunning in a Bronx and Banco sequin sheet.

Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a glitzy clutch completed her look.

Sara Sampaio, a model, followed suit, wearing a mesh black and sequin ensemble.

Under her Redemption blazer and Giorgio Armani shorts, she wore a bedazzled bodysuit.

She opted for a simple black Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag, allowing the glitz to speak for itself (just look at her earrings!).

Cynthia Rowley, a fashion designer, wore a mesh jumpsuit with jewel appliqués.

Rowley was stunning, but her daughter Kit Keenan (a Bachelor Nation star!) was equally so.

The Bachelor alum wore a silk minidress and Mach and Mach pumps to the event.

Another member of the ABC franchise who attended was Tyler Cameron.

In black slacks, a cream cashmere sweater, and a long overcoat, he looked as dapper as ever.

While the first event of the week set a high bar, we’re confident that the fabulous fashion will only get better in the coming days.

With designers like Bronx and Banco, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, and others hosting runway shows, it’s no surprise that celebrities from all over the world will flock to the city to sit front row; in fact, stars like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Eva Longoria have already arrived.

