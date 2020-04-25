Tyler Cameron Insists He’s Taking Social Distancing “Seriously” After Getting Backlash Over Workout Pics

Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight on his approach to social distancing.

After TMZ published an article featuring pictures of The Bachelorette alum working out with a “mystery” woman, the season 15 star took to Twitter to address the backlash he’d received.

“I’d like to address this TMZ article that has people upset about social distancing,” the model tweeted on Thursday. “I am just like y’all and am taking this serious. There are loved ones that I miss because I can’t see them just like y’all, and even worse people still getting sick. I take these precautions…Very seriously but you try and keep a bunch of grown folk to comply with all the rules you’re trying to set. Not the easiest of tasks.”

Cameron then explained that some of his neighbors, including one who attends the same school as and plays sports with his brother Ryan, were running sprints. He then challenged them to some sprints after his workout and they “talked for a bit…from a distance.”

“But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I’d give y’all the context,” he continued. “Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day.”

Cameron has been spending time with friends and family members in Jupiter, Fla. amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The group is called “The Quarantine Crew” and they describe themselves as a “bunch of pals being silly during quarantine” on Instagram. From uploading videos of their workouts to posting footage of their TikTok challenges, the “crew” has shared a lot over the past few weeks. A stranger even flew from Hawaii to Florida with hopes of joining The Quarantine Crew.

Hannah Brown was also featured in a few of the crew’s videos. As fans will recall, the Alabama native, who sent Cameron home during the finale of The Bachelorette, was first spotted hanging out with Cameron and his pals in March. The reunion came shortly after Cameron’s mom, Andrea, passed away. That month, a source told E! News “Hannah has been there for Tyler” and that he’s “grateful for her support.” In the weeks that followed, the duo were spotted visiting the beach, working out together and spending time with the “crew.”

While fans wondered if Brown and Cameron would rekindle a romance, Cameron squashed these rumors by saying they’re “friends.” Brown is back in Alabama.