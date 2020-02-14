Tyler Cameron Is Handing Out Roses in Single Parents First Look

Tyler Cameron is going scripted. The runner-up to Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette will guest star in the Valentine’s Day episode of ABC’s Single Parents and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Tyler will play Danny, a handsome (duh) delivery man who Angie (Leighton Meester) looks forward to seeing every week when he drops off her circulars. The episode, “Chez Second Grade” features Will (Taran Killam) and Angie reuniting to help run the student-parent dinner at Hilltop. There, the kids serve the meals (which are questionable) to the paying customers. Another storyline features Big Red (guest star Rebecca Creskoff) back in town and Douglas (Brad Garrett) worried about how Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) will react.

In the exclusive sneak peek photos, it looks like Danny shows up at the Hilltop dinner. Yes, complete with roses.

The Bachelorette was Tyler’s TV debut. The Florida native is a model who received his MBA in 2018. After The Bachelorette, and rumors he would be the one handing out the roses in season 24 of the Bachelor, Tyler was linked to model Gigi Hadid and re-linked to The Bachelorette star Hannah.

In January 2020, Quibi announced Tyler would be hosting Barkietecture with Delia Kenza. What’s Barkitecture you ask? Why it’s a new series that “captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable.”

“Excited to share that I’m hosting #Barkitecture with the amazing #DeliaKenza, coming soon to @quibi! We built some of the most insane dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction,” Tyler tweeted along with photos of his pup.

Quibi, a new streaming platform with content designed for mobile, on-the-go viewing, launches in April. Single Parents airs Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. on ABC.