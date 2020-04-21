Tyler Cameron Just Set the Record Straight on His Relationship Status

Is he totally taken or totally available?!

That’s the question fans have been asking as they continue to follow Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron on social media.

Sure, he’s been hanging out with his best bro Matt James. And you know by now that Hannah Brown has spent some quality time with her ex during the Coronavirus pandemic. But where does the former Bachelorette contestant really stand when it comes to his dating life?

During an Instagram Live, a few young fans were able to ask a question live. Lucky for us, they posed a very important inquiry so many want answers to.

“So we want to know are you dating anyone?” the girls asked. Tyler responded, “No, I’m not dating nobody.” Mystery solved!

At the same time, there’s no denying the fact that pop culture fans still can’t get enough of Tyler and his personal life—romance included.

Earlier this month, the man behind ABC Food Tours had to clear the air on where he stands with both Hannah and his ex Gigi Hadid.

According to a TikTok video that was shared online, Tyler said he is “friends” with Hannah.

As for Gigi, Tyler went on to call the supermodel a “good girl.”

“She’s dating her old man now,” he explained likely in reference to Zayn Malik.

For now, Tyler appears to be enjoying the single life. And yes, he’s fortunately on good terms with his famous exes.

“Tyler and Hannah both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other,” a source previously shared with E! News. “They have been social distancing together, hanging out and are having a lot of fun together. Hannah gets along with Tyler’s family and friends and everyone loves her.”