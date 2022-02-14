Tyler Cameron, Nick Lachey, and Other Celebrities Reveal Their Valentine’s Day 2022 Plans: Check It Out!

Tyler Cameron, Nick Lachey, and Others Reveal Their Valentine’s Day 2022 Plans: Watch

This year’s Valentine’s Day plans for Tyler Cameron, Mary Fitzgerald, and Nick Lachey are all epic, but not all of them involve love.

The 29-year-old Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly, “[I’ll] probably get with the guys and go out [to]a restaurant together.”

“I’d like to go on a date, but I don’t believe I’ve met anyone who is even close to that.”

While Cameron is riding solo this year, the 41-year-old Selling Sunset actress is enjoying a romantic getaway that her husband, Romain Bonnet, surprised her with.

Fitzgerald told Us, “We’re going to Maui for the weekend over Valentine’s Day.” Fitzgerald had never been to Hawaii before.

“We’re just going to go do some really fun activities,” says the group.

Perhaps some beach yoga?

Mix a few drinks.

Simply unwind and spend time with each other.”

For his part, the former 98 Degrees frontman is planning a different kind of weekend.

Although the 48-year-old musician has been married to Vanessa Lachey since 2011, the Cincinnati Bengals are his Valentine this year.

“I’ll be returning from the Super Bowl on a plane.”

“I’m taking my oldest son to see my Bengals play,” Nick said, adding that he and his 9-year-old son Camden will be rooting for the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. (The couple also has a 7-year-old daughter Brooklyn and a 5-year-old son Phoenix.)

After watching the big game on Sunday, February 13, the Love Is Blind cohost expressed his desire to return home in time “for a little Valentine’s Day dinner.”

“I’m sure a lot of flowers will be involved.”

Nick added, “She’s an incredible wife and mother for allowing him and me to do the Super Bowl together.”

“I’m going to have to make up for it on Valentine’s Day.”

In the meantime, Paige DeSorbo is entrusting the day’s planning to her boyfriend Craig Conover.

It’ll be the first time since they married in May 2021 that the Winter House co-stars will be celebrating the holiday together.

“I’m sure he’s made a dinner reservation,” she joked, revealing that the couple will be in California for the big day.

