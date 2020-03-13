Tyler Cameron Recalls His Mom’s “Final Gift Here on This Earth” in Family Footage

Tyler Cameron is turning his pain into purpose.

Close to two weeks after the death of his mother Andrea Cameron, the Bachelor Nation star is sharing the final moments with his beloved family member while also bringing awareness to an important cause.

“What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” Tyler shared on Instagram with video from Jupiter Medical Center. “We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times.”

He continued, “I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted.”

Tyler explained the process “helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it.”

In his Instagram post, the former Bachelorette contestant also provided facts about the organ shortage and how one donor could save up to eight lives.

“We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home. Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought,” he shared. “Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity.”

Tyler added, “In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else.”

Learn more about Donate Life America by visiting their website now.