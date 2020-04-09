Tyler Cameron Says a Stranger Showed Up at His House Wanting to Join His “Quarantine Crew”

Tyler Cameron and his brother had an unexpected visitor show up on their doorstep.

The Bachelorette alum told the whole story via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“I cannot make this up,” the reality star said while filming a video from a car. “My brother just called me and said there’s a lady outside our house. We have no idea who she is. She has her dog and two suitcases. She is trying to join the Quarantine Crew or something. We are about to pull up at the house. We had to go pick up some food. This is out of control.”

Cameron—who has two brothers, Ryan and Austin—said the traveler flew from Hawaii to Florida to meet the group.

“This is the wildest thing that’s ever happened to me since this show,” the model added.

His buddy, Matt James, said the two locked themselves in their truck after hearing the news.

The “Quarantine Crew” is the name of the group with whom Cameron and his pals are social distancing. As fans are well aware, the members have been posting several videos, including live workouts and dance challenges on TikTok, to show how they’ve been passing the time amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Hannah Brown, who sent the runner-up home on season 15 of The Bachelorette, appeared in the group’s videos, as well.

The Alabama native was spotted hanging out with Cameron and his buddies in his home state last month. The reunion came shortly after Cameron’s mother, Andrea, passed away. In March, a source told E! News “Hannah has been there for Tyler” and that he’s “grateful for her support.”

After seeing a few flirty exchanges, fans started to wonder if the dynamic duo would give a relationship another go. However, an insider told E! News “they are not dating.” Cameron also called Brown a “good friend” during a recent video chat. Still, he hasn’t been afraid to clap back at a few of their haters. Brown has since returned to Alabama to be with her family.