Tyler Cameron Spills the Tea on Where He Stands With Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is spilling the tea on how he really feels about Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid.

According to a TikTok video shared by @bflyprincess3, the model from Jupiter, Fla. said he and the former Bachelorette are “friends.”

“She’s a good friend,” he said in the clip.

He also said the supermodel is a “good girl.”

“She’s dating her old man now,” Cameron added, seemingly referencing Zayn Malik.

As fans will recall, Brown and Cameron met on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The Alabama native sent the runner-up home during the finale and accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt; however, the two called off the engagement after Brown learned he had been dating someone else right before the show.

Brown then asked Cameron out for a drink on After the Final Rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another shot, that all changed after he sparked romance rumors with Hadid. The two reportedly dated for two months and split in the fall.

Still, fans continued to ship Cameron and Brown, especially after the reality stars were spotted hanging out in Florida last month. The reunion came in early March shortly after Cameron’s mother, Andrea, passed away. A source told E! News Brown has “been there for Tyler” and that he is “grateful for her support.” Cameron was then photographed picking up Brown from the airport again in mid-March. They then enjoyed visiting Palm Beach, working out, spending time with his friends and making several TikTok videos. While there appeared to be a few flirty exchanges, the celebs played coy about their relationship status. Now, it looks like Cameron is setting the record straight.

A source also told E! News that while there is “definite chemistry” between Brown and Cameron, “they are not dating.”

“They both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other,” the insider said last month. “They have both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it. Tyler has definitely been leaning on Hannah, and it feels very comforting to have her around. They have been social distancing together, hanging out and are having a lot of fun together. Hannah gets along with Tyler’s family and friends and everyone loves her.”

These two aren’t the only ones in Bachelor Nation to raise a few eyebrows. Peter Weber, who also appeared on Brown’s season and went on to star on The Bachelor, has recently been spotted hanging out with Kelley Flanagan. While Flanagan told E! News in mid-March she’s “not dating Peter,” the two have certainly been spending a lot of time together.

It looks like fans will just have to stay tuned to see how each of their journeys to find love continue.