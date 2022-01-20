Tyler Cameron’s Direct Messages With Influencer Blake Gray Will Make You Tear Up

Tyler Cameron’s Direct Messages With Influencer Blake Gray Will Leave You Blushing

The latest episode of E!’s Down in the DMs stars content creator Blake Gray.

Watch as he deciphers the messages that led him to his girlfriend, other celebrities, and even the White House!

What does the White House have in common with Foodgod?

Blake Gray’s DMs have seen them both.

On the latest episode of E!’s Down in the DMs (which you can watch here! ), the TikToker and content creator revealed as much, as well as the fact that he met both his roommate and girlfriend by slipping into their own inboxes.

Blake explained, “I discovered my roommate Noah Beck on TikTok.”

“He had like 20,000 followers, and I sent him a DM saying, ‘You have hella potential.’ It was the height of the quarantine, and everyone was just bored at home making videos.”

Blake eventually asked Noah if he could see himself working in social media, and the rest is history: “A month later, he flew out to LA and met me, and now he’s my roommate and one of the biggest creators,” says Blake.

When he slid into his now-girlfriend Amelie Zilber’s DMs, he took a similar approach.

Blake recalled, “It wasn’t anything smooth or a pick-up line or anything,” explaining that he and Amelie began chatting before exchanging Snapchats and FaceTiming.

“We’ve been dating for over a year now,” Blake exclaimed.

“I’m glad I got into Amelie’s DMs.”

Blake’s other online interactions are mostly random, whether he’s planning a spur-of-the-moment meet-up with Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things in Paris or trading jokes with his friend and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

Blake recalled the time Tyler posted an Instagram Story wearing “the shortest shorts I’ve ever seen a guy wear” while going through his messages with the latter.

“High and tight,” Tyler responded after he pointed this out to him.

I had to adjust myself because I had a bad mooseknuckle on the first take.”

Is it TMI?

Blake later admitted in the episode that he never sees a lot of the DMs he receives.

While scrolling through his Instagram inbox, Blake exclaimed, “Oh, this is cool! I just saw this request.”

“Hello, my name is Foodgod [AKA Jonathan Cheban].”

‘Killing it! Great to see you,’ he exclaimed.

I adore…

