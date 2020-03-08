Tyler Cameron’s Family Is Launching New Charity in Honor of His Late Mother

Tyler Cameron and his brothers are launching a charity in memory of their late mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron.

The Bachelorette‘s mother died from a brain aneurysm on March 1, at the age of 55.

A week after her sudden death, Tyler and his family are working toward honoring their mother and her legacy. Austin Cameron, the star’s brother, is listed as the organizer of a GoFundMe page that launched on Friday, March 6.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she always has done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving,” the statement read. “In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so that we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful.”

Since the GoFundMe page was launched, the “In Memory of Andrea Cameron” fundraiser has raised over $10,000 from 139 donors. They’re halfway through their initial goal of $20,000.

Earlier this week, Tyler and his brothers Ryan and Austin opened up to The Palm Beach Post about the unwavering love and support they received from their mother.

Tyler spoke about how supportive his mother was when it came to his appearance on The Bachelorette. “She was super supportive,” he told the publication. “But what was so amazing … she was supportive for (season star Hannah Brown) and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans.”

They also spoke fondly of their mother’s willingness to always give back to her community and those in need of a helping hand.

“My mom didn’t care who you were, where you came from, what you’ve done or anything at all,” Ryan said. “She saw everyone as the same. She just wanted to help everybody and help them out with whatever they needed help with.”

To donate to the Cameron GoFundMe, go here.