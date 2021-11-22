Tyler Cameron’s Reaction to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Guest Appearance

Tyler Cameron’s Reaction to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance

Tyler Cameron made a cameo on Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live episode, which sparked her relationship with Pete Davidson — and the Bachelorette alum is here for it! Live from New York… it’s the start of a new romance!

Cameron, 28, joked exclusively to Us Weekly about his partnership with Heineken, “Looks like I lost out again.”

“I didn’t get to speak with Pete very much because he was so busy, but I did see him and enjoyed watching him.”

I can’t say I blame her; I’m interested in anyone who can make me laugh.”

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, formed a bond after working together on an episode of the NBC sketch show in October, according to a source.

“He was a true professional the entire time they rehearsed and in between takes,” the insider explained, “but afterward things got flirty.”

“They exchanged numbers, and Pete asked Kim if she wanted to hang out, which she immediately agreed to.”

The twosome confirmed their status by holding hands in Palm Springs on November 18 after several outings in New York City and California.

Another source told Us earlier this month that “Kim lights up when she’s around Pete.”

“Their chemistry is out of this world, and it’s only getting better.”

With his hilariously dry sense of humour, he has this uncanny ability to hold Kim’s undivided attention and have her in stitches.

He’s so humble and down to earth, which she adores.”

Meanwhile, Cameron’s favorite part of being on SNL was working with “such an amazing cast.”

“Just being in that room prior to being out there live, sharing stories and hearing things that don’t get talked about,” he said.

“It was really cool to be in the vicinity of them and see them.”

‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ they always say. I did.

They’re even better than I expected.”

“At first, I was a little nervous,” the reality star admits, but “then Amy Schumer started playing poker with sugar packets and it was all fun.”

Cameron was most recently seen at the Heineken Terrace Bar in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, November 20th, before the New York Islanders’ game at UBS Arena.

