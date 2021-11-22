Tyler Florence’s ‘Super Simple’ Mashed Potatoes Hack Tyler Florence’s ‘Super Simple’ Mashed Potatoes Hack Tyler Florence’s Mashed Potatoes Hack Tyler Florence’s Mashed Potato

Tyler Florence’s mashed potato hack ensures that your mashed potatoes are extra creamy and velvety on Thanksgiving Day.

To make perfect mashed potatoes, the celebrity chef uses only a few simple ingredients.

The name itself is self-explanatory.

The Velvety Mashed Potatoes from Florence are exactly that.

So, how does the cookbook author do it? The key to his “super simple” hack, according to his recipe instructions on Food Network’s website, is the addition of two ingredients: butter and cream.

While Florence was preparing the potatoes, he explained that the butter and cream should not be added to the mashed potatoes straight from the refrigerator.

“It’s critical not to use cold cream or cold butter in mashed potatoes,” he explained.

“It reacts with the starch in the potatoes and quickly cools them down, effectively turning them into wallpaper paste.”

As a result, you’ll want to make sure everything is nice and hot before folding it in.”

Florence melts the butter and cream in a pan on the stove to avoid wallpaper paste potatoes.

He cuts the butter into chunks to make it melt faster, and he always adds more butter than he needs.

He explained, “It’s better to have it hot and ready to go than not to have it at all.”

Using Yukon Gold potatoes is yet another of Florence’s mashed potato musts.

When it comes to making mashed potatoes, the Food Network star won’t use anything else.

“There’s only one potato that I use when making mashed potatoes, and that’s a Yukon Gold potato,” The Tyler’s Ultimate author explained before explaining why.

“This is the king of all potatoes for a couple of reasons,” he explained, pointing to their buttery flesh and sweet flavor.

Furthermore, they are less waxy and starchy than other potatoes.

Yukon Gold potatoes make “really fluffy, very delicious mashed potatoes,” according to Florence.

Florence doesn’t just make creamy mashed potatoes by combining warm butter and cream with Yukon Gold potatoes.

He has a few other methods for making perfect mashed potatoes, similar to Ina Garten’s.

When boiling potatoes, Florence recommends using cold water to ensure even cooking.

Another factor to consider is the size of the potatoes.

They must be the same size in order to cook evenly.

There’s also the deed of…

