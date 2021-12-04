Tyra Banks, 48, of DWTS, almost slips out of her swimsuit on her birthday and says, “My mind is fuller.”

TYRA Banks celebrated turning 48 and the body that got her there by sharing a sultry swimsuit photo with a message about body positivity while ignoring the controversy surrounding her role as host of Dancing With the Stars.

The model-turned-TV personality shared a photo of herself in a tiny bathing suit, exposing her cleavage and curves.

“It’s my BIRTHDAY!” she captioned the photo.

“My body is fuller,” Tyra went on.

My mind, too, is in a state of flux.

“To all my Sagittarius friends out there, I wish you a very happy birthday.

In more ways than one, here’s to growing together.”

Tyra may not return to the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars next season, according to an exclusive report by The Sun.

According to the report, show executives are looking for new A-list celebrities to take her place.

Ratings problems prompted the decision.

Tyra will meet with executives in the new year to “map out 2022,” according to a source told The Sun.

According to the source, some members of the production team were unsure whether Tyra would return.

Tyra in the role has been panned by many fans.

As a result, network executives are said to be concentrating their efforts on “signing at least one major star.”

They hope that by doing so, fans will return to the competition.

According to the insider, executives at BBC Studios LA are looking for “at least one, ideally two major household names that fascinate fans.”

Behind the scenes, they’ve been conducting a covert investigation.

The network is concerned that this year’s talent did not draw in as many viewers as they had hoped.

According to one source, “there is a disconnect” between the response to participants on social media and the size of TV audiences.

“The network sees ratings, not page impressions, as the cornerstone of their business,” the same source added.

Tyra’s appearance on the show is in jeopardy for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is her performance.

Season 31 of DWTS has not been renewed.

Tyra’s fans haven’t kept their feelings for her a secret.

She was slammed from the start when she first appeared on the show last season.

After Olivia Jade was eliminated, fans called her out on “shoving” her offstage.

They claimed she “shooed” Olivia and Val Chmerkovskiy offstage following their shocking and devastating elimination.

Tyra had previously been chastised for embarrassing Suni Lee by running off stage to puke after a performance.

