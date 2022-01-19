Tyra Banks, Billy Porter, Diane von Furstenberg, and Others Pay Tribute to André Leon Talley, Who Died at the Age of 73.

Tyra Banks, Billy Porter, Diane von Furstenberg, and Others Pay Tribute to André Leon Talley, Who Has Passed Away at the Age of 73.

A major player in the fashion world has passed away.

André Leon Talley died on Tuesday at the age of 73, according to ET.

Many in the entertainment and fashion industries adored the former Vogue editor and style icon.

Talley was a force to be reckoned with, and an integral part of Vogue’s growth in the 1980s and 1990s, having risen from humble beginnings to become one of the industry’s biggest trailblazers.

He rose through the ranks at Vogue, eventually becoming news director from 1983 to 1987 before becoming creative director in 1988.

Many friends, admirers, and former coworkers expressed their condolences on social media after learning of his death.

Tyra Banks told ET that she “adored” Talley and that he was “such a prolific person.”

“Andre was one of my favorite actors.

I had never met such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion ‘fabulousness’ and genuine down-home southern comfort love before meeting him.

Being in his company was truly magical.

Banks wrote, “He made me laugh and smile, and he was an excellent teacher – a genius historian.”

“You are resting now, Dearest Andre…scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend.”

But your spirit, your “it” factor, your signature voice…I can hear it now.

And will do so indefinitely.

We’ll all do it.”

“Good bye darling André… no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did… no one was grander and more soulful than you were…the world will be less joyfulI I have loved and laughed with you for 45 years,” Diane von Furstenberg wrote alongside a photo of Talley.

I miss your deafening shrieks…I adore you.”

Diane von Furstenberg (@therealdvf) shared this on her Instagram account.

“Rest in peace, Andre Leon Talley.”

Viola Davis wrote alongside a photo of the two, “Rest in peace, King.”

VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) shared a post.

Billy Porter also shared a video of Talley wearing a custom Karl Lagerfeld dressing gown.

“(hashtag)Legendary,” says the narrator.

He captioned the video, “RIP @andreltalley “.

Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) shared a post on Facebook.

Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzzz) shared a post.

Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo) shared this post.

Loni Love shared this article.

Andre Leon Tally has passed. I am heartbroken. He was someone whose heart was as big as his personality. What an icon, what a trailblazer, what a legend, what patriot, what a teddy bear. Rest In Power sir. You will be missed. #andreleontalleypic.twitter.com/i72Cp7EJRf — Lizz “Watch Feminist Buzzkills Live!” Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 19, 2022

RIP Andre Leon Talley. He was a beacon of style for so many. Just fucking terrible. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 19, 2022

Too many greats entering the ancestral realm. But their impact will always be felt and spoken about. Rest well, André Leon Talley. pic.twitter.com/U0JlcLa5a1 — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 19, 2022