Tyra Banks is accused of allegedly paying (dollar)40 a day to America’s Next Top Model contestants.

Tyra Banks has once again gotten herself into trouble over America’s Next Top Model.

This time, the long-running competition series’ former judge and executive producer is being chastised for allegedly paying contestants (dollar)40 per day.

Sarah Hartshorne, 29, claimed on Twitter that she and the other contestants were given “(dollar)40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food” when she competed on the show during cycle nine in 2007.

After a Twitter user discussed the models’ pay in a now-viral post, the allegation first erupted on the social media platform.

“It’s kind of sick that girls on ANTM were getting paid (dollar)40 an episode and Tyra and them judges were making BANK,” the user wrote, to which Sarah replied, “(dollar)40 an episode and we had to pay for food.”

“Tyra banks was sending them girls home with their hair cut off on (hashtag)antm and only making (dollar)40 an episode,” one Twitter user said in response to the claims.

“Y’all so Tyra Banks was really only paying those girls (dollar)40day. thats worse than minimum wage!” someone else wrote, while another added, “I mean the chance at winning and exposure is there but d–n…”

At the very least, cover the food, because those people were getting a perdeim [sic]lol.”

Tyra and ANTM have been contacted for comment by E! News, but have yet to receive a response.

ANTM winners have received modeling contracts, beauty deals, a fashion spread, and other prizes over the years.

Kyla Coleman, 20, won the competition in the 24th season of the show and signed a contract with Next Model Management, earned a fashion spread in Paper magazine, and won a cash prize of (dollar)100,000 from Pantene.

Other reality TV contestants, on the other hand, claim that this level of low pay is the norm in the industry.

Elena Davies, who competed on Big Brother season 19 in 2017, revealed how much she earned while on the show back in July.

During an interview with Jason Tartick of The Bachelorette’s Dear Media podcastTrading Secrets…, she said, “We’re paid a stipend per week.”

