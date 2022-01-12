Tyra Banks’ latest Instagram message: ‘Tell ‘Em Again!’ has received a lot of support from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans.

Fans of Dancing With the Stars have reacted positively to Tyra Banks’ latest Instagram message.

Rather than criticizing the former supermodel for her work on the show, they expressed their support as Banks shared some words of wisdom that she plans to use throughout 2022.

Banks has been portrayed in a negative light by some Dancing with the Stars viewers.

In 2019, Banks took over as host and executive producer of the long-running dance competition show.

Banks has been blamed by fans on social media for a drop in overall ratings as well as other actions that have sparked heated debate among some fans, who have demanded that she be fired as a host.

According to fans, some of these transgressions include talking over judges, failing to give eliminated celebrities a proper farewell, and attempting to turn DWTS into her own personal runway.

Fans have also come together on some changes they believe should be implemented before the end of Season 31.

These include bringing back pro numbers, focusing less on Banks, and not announcing the winner until the credits have rolled.

Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) shared a post.

“Repeat this three times,” Banks wrote on her Instagram account.

“It’s a new year. Reach for your dreams,” she wrote.

It’s a brand-new you.

“You’ve got it.”

The message was conveyed through an image that accompanied it.

“You’ve got beauty and you’ve got booty.”

“You have intellect.”

This affirmation elicited a positive response from fans.

One of the audience members exclaimed, “Tell ’em again!”

“Okay, but did anyone else try to imagine Tyra saying this aloud or was it just me?” a second fan inquired.

“That’s what’s up, Tyra,” wrote a third supporter. “Dreaming is half the battle, finishing it is the reward.”

“Mantra 2022 and beyond,” says the author.

More girls need to be pumped up.

“And also support their friends,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars has yet to be renewed.

The ABC network, on the other hand, has yet to announce its Fall 2022 schedule.

As a result, while it may appear that the show’s future is in jeopardy, it is not.

Fall renewals are announced by the networks closer to Spring each year, when ABC unveils its new programming for the upcoming season, which includes renewals of past favorites and…

