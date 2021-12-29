Tyra Banks of DWTS has closed her ice cream shop Smize Cream, citing her “possibility of not hosting the show next season.”

TYRA Banks has closed her Smize Cream ice cream shop, sparking speculation that she may not return to host DWTS next season.

The 48-year-old former model revealed that her Santa Monica location had closed just four months after opening.

“Wassup SMiZE Cream fam! We’re closing down!” the company wrote on Instagram.

“While we work on announcing exciting new plans, our Santa Monica, California store will be closed.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing more, so stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, go to smizecream.com and dig, baby, dig!”

People can still order through GoldBelly, and the Santa Monica Place location appears to be open, albeit with limited hours.

Tyra opened Smize Cream on July 3 and named it after the term “smizing,” which she coined to describe smiling with your eyes.

Tyra may not return as the host of Dancing With the Stars, according to an exclusive report from The Sun.

According to a source, executives are looking for an A-list celebrity to replace her as the show’s ratings decline.

DWTS will not return to its twice-yearly broadcast next year, due to low ratings from the previous season.

Tyra and show executives will meet with ABC bosses in the new year to “map out 2022,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

Some members of the production team are unsure whether Tyra will return as host.

While some fans may dislike the America’s Next Top Model alum as host, network executives are more concerned with “signing at least one major star” to rekindle viewer interest in the show.

Senior executives at BBC Studios LA have been tasked with finding “at least one, ideally two major household names that fascinate fans,” according to the source.

Their mission is to “think big” and attract “an Oscar, Emmy, or Grammy-winning star who will make headlines both on and off the screen.”

Season 31 of DWTS has not yet been officially renewed, but the production team expects to be there.

Since Tyra took over as host last season, fans have been vocal about their dislike for her.

Tyra was chastised during Season 30 for “shoving” Olivia Jade offstage after she was eliminated.

When Olivia, 22, and fellow contestant Jimmie Allen, 36, were both kicked off the show earlier this month, they were left devastated.

Tyra’s handling of Olivia and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s exit enraged DWTS fans, who claimed she “shooed” Olivia and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy offstage.

Tyra had been chastised weeks before for embarrassing Suni Lee by rushing offstage to vomit…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.