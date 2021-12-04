Tyra Banks, the host of DWTS, may not return as host next season as executives look for an A-List celebrity to take her place as ratings plummet.

Tyra Banks, the host of DANCING WITH THE STARS, may not return for the next season.

A source exclusively told The Sun that executives are looking for an A-list celebrity to replace the 47-year-old as the show’s ratings continue to plummet.

DWTS will not return to its twice-yearly broadcast next year, due to low ratings from the previous season.

Tyra and show executives will meet with ABC bosses in the new year to “map out 2022,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

Some members of the production team are believed to be unsure if Tyra will return as host.

While some fans may dislike the America’s Next Top Model alum as host, network executives are more concerned with “signing at least one major star” to rekindle the show’s popularity.

Senior executives at BBC Studios LA have been tasked with finding “at least one, ideally two major household names that fascinate fans,” according to the source.

Their mission is to “think big” and entice “an Oscar, Emmy, or Grammy winner who will make headlines both on and off screen.”

The network has already begun a secret search for these key contestants, as they are concerned that the talent in 2021 will not attract the same number of viewers as they had hoped.

According to one insider, “there is a disconnect” between the reaction to participants on social media and the size of TV audiences.

The network, on the other hand, “sees ratings as the cornerstone of their business, not page impressions.”

Season 31 of DWTS has not yet been officially renewed, but the production team expects to be there.

Despite the lower ratings, ABC still makes a substantial profit from the show.

Since Tyra took over as host last season, fans have been vocal about their dislike of her.

Tyra was chastised after she “shoved” Olivia Jade offstage after she was eliminated during Season 30.

Olivia, 22, and fellow contestant Jimmie Allen, 36, were both ejected from the show earlier this month, leaving them devastated.

Tyra’s handling of Olivia and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s exit enraged DWTS viewers, who claimed she “shooed” Olivia and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy offstage.

Tyra had previously been chastised for embarrassing Suni Lee by rushing offstage after her performance to vomit.

After Suni and her partner Sasha Farber finished performing, the gymnast rushed off stage, leaving Tyra to explain what had happened.

“Suni isn’t feeling well,” she said.

Not Covid! Not at all Covid! But she was sick, so she danced sick and had to leave.

“However, she’s fine!”

Suni returned to the stage for the relay dances, but Tyra’s attention was once again drawn elsewhere…

