Tyra Banks, the ‘worst host ever,’ responds with a cryptic quote ahead of the season finale to show fans who claim she’s the ‘worst host ever.’

TYRA Banks responded to critics of her DWTS hosting skills with a cryptic quote.

The 47-year-old model has been chastised throughout the season for her “unprofessional” and “rude” behavior while hosting the ABC dancing competition.

Tyra subtly retaliated against her detractors via the “likes” section of her Twitter account ahead of the season finale.

When she expressed her admiration for entrepreneur Vala Afshar’s post about not always having “strong opinions,” the presenter appeared to take a shot at her detractors.

“You can reduce your stress by not having a strong opinion about everything,” Vala tweeted.

Tyra was slammed just weeks ago for “shoving” Olivia Jade offstage after she was eliminated.

When Olivia, 22, and Jimmie Allen, 36, were both kicked off the show earlier this month, they were devastated.

And DWTS viewers were incensed by Tyra’s handling of Olivia’s and Val Chmerkovskiy’s exit, claiming she “shooed” them offstage.

They also chastised the 47-year-old model for “interrupting” Jimmie while he was telling a touching story about his grandmother.

She was chastised by Suni Lee earlier this month for rushing offstage after her performance to vomit.

For Queen Week, Suni and her partner Sasha Farber chose to dance the Paso Doble to We Will Rock You.

Suni, on the other hand, was seen immediately heading backstage after the routine, prompting Tyra Banks to explain the situation.

“Suni isn’t feeling well,” she explained.

Not at all! But she wasn’t feeling well, so she danced sick and had to leave.

But she’ll be fine!”

Suni would return to the stage for the relay dances, but Tyra’s attention was drawn once more to the awkward situation.

“Suni, I’ve got to ask you,” Tyra said to the athlete.

I know you’ve been having trouble all day and, like, dude, you’re puking.

This is live television, and you bolted!”

Tyra was chastised for repeatedly pointing out that Suni had puked rather than gently brushing it aside to spare the teen further embarrassment.

Suni admitted on Instagram a few days after the incident that she was “lonely” and not “mentally okay.”

“Yes so much, I’m lonely in LA ahah and I miss my people,” the 18-year-old said when asked if she “misses home” by one fan.

“Are you feeling better emotionally and physically?” one of my followers inquired.

“Eh, I’m okay,” the teen admitted, “still healing from my fractured shin from the Olympics, and mentally, I could be better.”

Tyra has faced backlash for wanting to host more events

